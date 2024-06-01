Intensified monsoon batters parts of Kerala

The southwest monsoon has intensified across the State with torrential rain lashing parts of central and north Kerala, triggering destruction, including severe waterlogging, landslips, and uprooting of trees. Five people were killed in various rain-related incidents in the State, including two in Thrissur who were struck by lightning on Saturday morning. Those who died in Thrissur have been identified as Ganeshan, 50, a native of Veloor; and Nimisha, 42, of Kothakulam in Thriprayar.

A fisherman went missing off the Shanghumughom coast after the fishing vessel he was travelling in capsized in the rough sea. Mud slipped onto the tracks near Ollur railway station in Thrissur, disrupting train services for a while. Water gushed onto the track in the heavy rain near Thrissur railway station, which also disrupted the signalling for some time. Train services were resumed soon after the mud was removed from the tracks.

Landslips in Idukki

Landslips were reported at Poochapra, Kolappra, Velliyamattam, Arakkulam, Karippilangadu, Devarupara in Idukki on Friday night, destroying three houses and five hectares of farmland. The boulders that slipped down the hills blocked the interior roads in some places. However, no casualties were reported. The incessant rains that hit central Kerala also flooded roads in many places, including Thrissur city, for some time, leading to traffic snarls in the low-lying areas.

The heavy rainfall also augmented the inflow into the reservoirs and downstream of the catchment areas. People residing on the banks of Thodupuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers have been advised to be vigilant against rising water levels as five shutters of the Malankara dam in Idukki have been raised. People living close to the Meenachal and Manimala rivers were also told to remain vigilant. Heavy rains have also battered several parts of Kottayam since Friday night causing waterlogging.

Heavy rains forecast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rains for central and north Kerala on Sunday. An orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall has been issued for Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki districts and a yellow alert for the remaining districts from Ernakulam to Kasaragod. The State will also experience widespread thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds for the next five days, driven by strong northwesterly winds at lower levels.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the south Kerala coast. The sea will also be rough along the Kerala coast due to the effect of high-period swell waves. Meanwhile, Udumbannoor in Idukki recorded extreme heavy rainfall of 23 cm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday followed by Urumi in Kozhikode with 14 cm, Kottayam and Poonjar with 11 cm each.

