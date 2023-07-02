Intense spell of rain likely in northern and central Kerala this week

July 02, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After a disappointing June which witnessed a weak monsoon across Kerala, the State is likely to witness an intense spell of heavy rain this week, especially in northern and central Kerala.

An India Meteorological department (IMD) weather bulletin here on Sunday issued an orange alert for three districts — Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod — on Monday warning of heavy to very heavy rain and an yellow alert for the rest of the districts, except Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad, warning of isolated heavy rain.

An orange alert for nine districts from Ernakulam to Kasaragod has been issued for Tuesday and an yellow alert for the remaining districts, except Thiruvananthapuram. Similarly, an orange alert for eight districts from Idukki to Kasaragod has been issued for Wednesday and a yellow alert for the remaining districts, except Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the bulletin, an off-shore trough at mean sea level now runs from the south Maharashtra coast to the Kerala coast. Further, the cyclonic circulation over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal now lies over central parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal between 4.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Another cyclonic circulation lies over the north Andaman Sea between 1.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under the combined effect of these systems, the State is likely to experience intense heavy spells for the next five days, the bulletin said.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph is likely along and off the Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea.

The southwest monsoon was ‘large deficient’ in the State in June, with Kerala receiving only less than 40% of its average rain during the month.