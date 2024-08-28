ADVERTISEMENT

Intense rain likely in State on Thursday, Friday

Published - August 28, 2024 12:20 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

North and Central Kerala are likely to receive some intense spells of rain in the coming days triggered by twin weather systems.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, the slow-moving deep depression over north Gujarat is likely to reach the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts and adjoining areas of Pakistan and the northeast Arabian Sea by the morning of Thursday.

In addition, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over eastcentral and adjoining North Bay of Bengal on Thursday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards close to the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts during the subsequent two days.

Under the influence of the systems coupled with an offshore trough that now runs from south Gujarat to the central Kerala coast, the rainfall activity over the State, especially in north and central Kerala, will be intensified.

An orange alert has been issued by the IMD for Kozhikode and Kannur on Thursday and for four districts, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur - on Friday warning of very heavy rain. A yellow alert has also been issued for three districts – Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode- on Wednesday warning isolated heavy rain.

