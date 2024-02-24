Intense heat: Health dept. issues alert in Kollam

February 24, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

As temperature remains high in Kollam, the Health department has issued an alert urging the pubic to take all precautions to avoid sunstroke and sunburn.

While it’s important to keep the body hydrated, professional help should be sought immediately in case of sunstroke. Symptoms include high body temperature, dry, flushed skin, severe headache, dizziness, slow pulse and mood swings followed by fainting. If persons who work in the sun for long hours feel any discomfort, they also need medical aid. Children are more affected by heat rash due to excessive sweating and it is important to stay out of the sun and it has been advised to carry hats or umbrellas while travelling.

Sunburn is less severe than sunstroke and the symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, headache, muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting, excessive sweating, extreme thirst, and low urine output.

While thin, light coloured and loose clothing should be used, it has been advised to avoid direct sun exposure between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Elderly people, small children, pregnant women, people with serious diseases, and those who work outdoors have been asked to stay extra cautious.

“Children should not be allowed to play in the sun or sit in parked vehicles. The doors and windows of the house should be kept open. If you feel tired, move to the shade and rest,” said District Medical Officer Dr. D. Vasanthadas.

