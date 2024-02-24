GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intense heat: Health dept. issues alert in Kollam

February 24, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

As temperature remains high in Kollam, the Health department has issued an alert urging the pubic to take all precautions to avoid sunstroke and sunburn.

While it’s important to keep the body hydrated, professional help should be sought immediately in case of sunstroke. Symptoms include high body temperature, dry, flushed skin, severe headache, dizziness, slow pulse and mood swings followed by fainting. If persons who work in the sun for long hours feel any discomfort, they also need medical aid. Children are more affected by heat rash due to excessive sweating and it is important to stay out of the sun and it has been advised to carry hats or umbrellas while travelling.

Sunburn is less severe than sunstroke and the symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, headache, muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting, excessive sweating, extreme thirst, and low urine output.

While thin, light coloured and loose clothing should be used, it has been advised to avoid direct sun exposure between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Elderly people, small children, pregnant women, people with serious diseases, and those who work outdoors have been asked to stay extra cautious.

“Children should not be allowed to play in the sun or sit in parked vehicles. The doors and windows of the house should be kept open. If you feel tired, move to the shade and rest,” said District Medical Officer Dr. D. Vasanthadas.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.