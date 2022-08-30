Integrated water management system to be launched in Kovalam
Developed as part of Rebuild Kerala Initiative
Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will formally inaugurate the Kerala Water Resources Information System (Kerala-WRIS), a digital platform for all water resources-related information, in Kovalam on Wednesday.
Secretary (Water Resources) Pranabjyothi Nath will preside over the programme. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh and Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment executive vice president K.P. Sudheer will also participate.
Developed as part of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, Kerala-WRIS will serve to assess water resources in the State and facilitate their management, allocation and utilisation. It will include database of all water components, including weather data, surface water, groundwater, water demand, historical data and State water plans, among others.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.