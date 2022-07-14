Integrated transport policy on the cards

The government is planning to formulate an integrated transport policy in consultation with trade unions, Transport Minister Antony Raju told the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a submission moved by Kadakampally Surendran, he said the amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Act would be implemented in Kerala without hurting the interests of unions in the transport sector. Observing that many of the amendments were impractical, he said the State had brought it to the attention of the Central government.

Alleging that the amendments were aimed at creating monopolies, he said the reforms were pushing the transport sector into a crisis and affecting the livelihood of workers. He informed the House that the government would hold talks with other States in a bid to lower the tax levied on vehicles from Kerala.