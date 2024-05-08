ADVERTISEMENT

Integrated Rural Technology Centre to hold seminar on climate change

Published - May 08, 2024 07:22 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC) at Mundur, near here, will organise a day-long workshop on ‘Climate change and agricultural livelihoods: adapting for tomorrow’ on Friday.

District Collector S. Chithra will inaugurate the workshop being held in association with the Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS) under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE).

The workshop aims at finding answers for the State’s future in areas such as water and agriculture.

Experts from the KSCSTE, ICCS, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, and the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) will lead sessions at the workshop.

