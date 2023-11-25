ADVERTISEMENT

Integrated Rural Technology Centre hosts rural innovators’ meet on November 25

November 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The rural innovators meet was organised as part of promoting young innovators from rural backgrounds

The Hindu Bureau

Young innovator Rihan Mohammed K. receiving his certificate at the rural innovators meet held at Integrated Rural Technology Centre, Mundur, Palakkad on Saturday.

Scientist and entrepreneur Mukundan Annamalai underscored the necessity of research and development that comprehensively considers all stages of a product from its beginning to the end. Inaugurating a conclave of rural innovators at Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC), Mundur, near here on Saturday, Mr. Annamalai said that such a comprehensive research is required for any venture to be successful and to be socially meaningful.

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) organised the rural innovators meet as part of promoting young innovators from rural backgrounds.

IRTC registrar A. Raghavan presided over the function. Scientist Siju C.R. explained about the programme. While scientist Veena George welcomed the gathering, Haneesh Mohammed C.H. proposed a vote of thanks.

The inaugural session was followed by the presentation of various rural innovations. Scientists D. Dalin, V. Vinod, Suma Nair and Anoop S. Pillai evaluated the presentations.

Scientist B.M. Mustafa presided over the valedictory session. Former IRTC official K.V. Haridasan gave away certificates to the participants.

