Integrated public health labs to be set up

March 07, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The government has sanctioned ₹12.5 crores for integrated public health laboratories in 10 districts and ₹253.8 crore for setting up modern critical care units in 10 hospitals in the State.

The project is being completed in a time-bound manner in a period of three years utilising Central and State funds in the 60-40 ratio.

In 2023-24, critical care units will be set up in Kottayam and Kannur Medical Colleges, Kasaragod Tata Hospitals, while the integrated labs will be set up at Wayanad, Kottayam and Thrissur districts.

In 2024-25, CCUs will be set up at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Medical Colleges and District hospital, Nedungandam, while the integrated labs will come up at Kozhikode, Idukki and Alappuzha districts.

In 2025-26, Thrissur and Alappuzha Medical Colleges, Palakkad district hospital and Kalpetta general hospital will get modern CCUs, whereas the integrated public health labs will come up at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kollam and Malappuram districts.

The CCUs will have 50 beds each. Each of the integrated public health labs will be set up at ₹1.25 crore each.

