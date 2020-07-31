Integrated PG in social sciences in MGU soon

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, is all set to become the first university in the State to launch a five-year Integrated Master’s Programme in Social Sciences (IMPSS).

The programme, to be offered in economics, history and political science, is designed to engage nationally and internationally renowned scholars for teaching and mentoring.

The number of seats for each of the programme, slated to begin from October this year, is fixed at 30.

Other disciplines too

According to Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor, the programme will be a delicately balanced intersection of various broader social science disciplines including anthropology, public policy, and governance within the framework of multidisciplinary studies.

“There is a massive outflow of students to universities outside Kerala for undergraduate studies in social sciences. This is partly because of the lack of institutions of national or regional standing here. The IMPSS would cater to this increasing demand for centres of higher learning in social sciences in the State,” said Mr. Thomas.

Lateral entry of students

The students who exit the programme at the end of three years will be awarded BA certificate while those completing the full term will be given the integrated degree specifying the major at the undergraduate level and the specialisation at the postgraduate level.

It also stipulates lateral entry of students having bachelor degrees in the allied fields for the master’s programme directly, Mr. Thomas said.

“This programme will have academic linkages with institutions inside and outside India. The scope of collaboration includes exchange of scholars and students, joint research projects, mutual funding for academic events, and sharing of materials and rare resources,” added Mr. Thomas.

Eligibility

Admission is open to candidates from all the streams with at least 60% marks at the Plus Two level, the Vice Chancellor said.