Integrated facility for sea rescue operations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 October 2020 18:47 IST

A master control room, 3 regional control rooms to collect and interpret disaster data

Sea Rescue and Disaster Management Coordination and Information Centres (SRDMCIC) are to be established in the State for timely forecasting of disasters, to alert the agencies to be prepared for the quick search and rescue operations, and to coordinate with State and Central agencies.

A master control room and three regional control rooms will be set up as part of the new initiative. These control rooms will receive and collect information related to weather forecast, cyclone, tsunami warning, oceanic formations such as potential fishing zones, and wind and wave alert from various agencies.

These facilities will take up the task of interpreting the data received and translate them into local languages by avoiding technical language and jargon. They will have to undertake awareness programmes and preparedness activities between various line agencies.

Henceforth, the control rooms will coordinate the actual search and rescue operations being carried out by various agencies. Timely feedback to the administrators in the State and Centre will also be forwarded.

Gathering of pre- and post-disaster information and compilation of the data for future planning and improvement will be carried out. They will also have to carry out mock drills and training to create awareness and prepare a community-based disaster management plan.

The master control rooms will gather information from the three regional control rooms and coordinate the operations. The liaison with the headquarters of the line departments will be from the master control room.

₹68.20-lakh project

With the working group that met on September 19 clearing the proposal, the government has given the administrative sanction for the Ports and Fisheries Department to go ahead with the project estimated to cost ₹68.20 lakh.

Official sources said the master control room will be set up at a cost of ₹22.90 lakh and the three regional control rooms, for ₹45.30 lakh. The manpower required for the centres will be through redeployment of personnel and procurement through government e-marketing platform.