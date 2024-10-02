Integrate zonal regulations with revenue records: HC

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has suggested to the State government to integrate the information regarding zonal regulations under structure plan and master plans with the revenue records such as land registers and Thandaper accounts to obviate violations of plans/schemes under the Town and Country Planning Act due to ignorance of zone demarcations.

The Bench made the observation recently while dismissing a writ appeal by the State government and Thrikkakara Municipality against a single judge verdict directing the municipality to consider revising a building permit in the municipality. The municipality contended that the application was rejected as the property came within agriculture zone as per the structure plan for the Kochi city.

The court noted that it had come across a considerable number of similar cases. In many instances, the permits were issued by the local bodies, disregarding the structure plans/master plans/ DTP schemes. Zonal restrictions have been flouted not only by private parties, but by statutory authorities also. Apart from deliberate violations, failure to take note of the zonal regulations and plans under the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act, lack of awareness etc also contributed to the infractions. Net result is foiling the laudable objective of planned and orderly development.

It is high time that the government take effective measures to remedy the situation. If the information as to the location of the properties within any zones is easily noticeable from the revenue records, violations, intentional as also on account of ignorance, can be curtailed more effectively. The State government may ponder over and evolve any other effective method to ensure effective enforcement of the plans/schemes under the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act.

