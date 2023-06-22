Insurance sum handed over to dairy farmers in Kannur 

June 22, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KANNUR

The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has handed over ₹25 lakh as insurance cover to dairy farmers in Kannur district where milk production dropped during summer.

Milma chairman K.S. Mani handed over the amount at a function held here on Thursday.

The scheme is being implemented by AIMS Insurance Broking Private Limited in association with Agricultural Insurance Company of India.

The scheme will provide compensation to farmers if the atmospheric temperature continues to rise for a certain number of days. This kind of protection scheme is being implemented for the first time in the dairy sector.

The premium amount is ₹80. Of this, farmers will have to bear ₹40, while Malabar Milma will pay the remaining ₹40. As many as 2,278 cows of 1,315 farmers from 56 dairy groups in the district are part of the scheme. Farmers received an average of ₹900 per cow as insurance amount.