Insurance scheme will be implemented for all cattle in the State: J. Chinchurani

Minister for Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development J. Chinchurani inaugurated a free insurance protection scheme for the cattle of dairy farmers in the State provided by Kerala Feeds.

She stated that with this ambitious initiative, the State government aims to provide insurance coverage for all cattle in the State within the next three financial years. The Minister noted that the scheme is being implemented with the support of the Central government.

Speaking after inaugurating the scheme at the headquarters of Kerala Feeds (KFL) in Irinjalakkuda, on Tuesday, the Minister highlighted the importance of protecting farmers’ interests by ensuring the safety and quality of feed. The recently introduced Kerala Feed Act includes provisions for penalties against companies selling substandard products, she noted. The Minister distributed insurance certificates to nine farmers during the event.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, who presided over the ceremony, underscored the necessity of cultivating maize in Kerala as a key component of cattle feed. She commended Kerala Feeds for advancing diversification initiatives and recognised the importance of the insurance scheme being implemented by the KFL.

KFL Chairman K. Sreekumar noted the unprecedented growth in the dairy sector, citing the resilience shown by the KFL in overcoming the challenges posed by the severe floods in 2018 and 2019, as well as the difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. B. Sreekumar, Managing Director of KFL, reported that Kerala Feeds achieved a revenue of ₹568 crore and a profit of ₹100 crore in the last financial year. He also mentioned that KFL currently operates factories in six districts.