GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Insurance scheme will be implemented for all cattle in the State: J. Chinchurani

Published - October 22, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development J. Chinchurani inaugurated a free insurance protection scheme for the cattle of dairy farmers in the State provided by Kerala Feeds.

She stated that with this ambitious initiative, the State government aims to provide insurance coverage for all cattle in the State within the next three financial years. The Minister noted that the scheme is being implemented with the support of the Central government.

Speaking after inaugurating the scheme at the headquarters of Kerala Feeds (KFL) in Irinjalakkuda, on Tuesday, the Minister highlighted the importance of protecting farmers’ interests by ensuring the safety and quality of feed. The recently introduced Kerala Feed Act includes provisions for penalties against companies selling substandard products, she noted. The Minister distributed insurance certificates to nine farmers during the event.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, who presided over the ceremony, underscored the necessity of cultivating maize in Kerala as a key component of cattle feed. She commended Kerala Feeds for advancing diversification initiatives and recognised the importance of the insurance scheme being implemented by the KFL.

KFL Chairman K. Sreekumar noted the unprecedented growth in the dairy sector, citing the resilience shown by the KFL in overcoming the challenges posed by the severe floods in 2018 and 2019, as well as the difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. B. Sreekumar, Managing Director of KFL, reported that Kerala Feeds achieved a revenue of ₹568 crore and a profit of ₹100 crore in the last financial year. He also mentioned that KFL currently operates factories in six districts.

Published - October 22, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.