Insurance coverage for farmers who face crop damage and loss of life due to wild animal attacks under consideration: Minister

The project will be successfully implemented with the cooperation of local bodies and people’s representatives. Public participation can help solve farmer’s grievances permanently, says Forests Minister A. K. Saseendran

November 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Providing insurance coverage for farmers who face crop damage and loss of life due to wild animal attacks is under consideration, Forests Minister A. K. Saseendran has said.

Inaugurating Yeroor eco-complex recently, he said the proposal was discussed at a Planning Board meeting and reasonable compensation can be offered after implementation.

“Human-wildlife conflict will be mitigated through the Vanaavaranam project being implemented in the Anchal forest range. Along with this, support will be ensured for the farmers of the region. The Agriculture department has expressed the willingness to share the compensation for crop damage. The project will be successfully implemented with the cooperation of local bodies and people’s representatives. With the participation of the public, the grievances of the farmers here can be solved permanently,” he said.

Mr. Saseendran said people’s participation is the hallmark of the State government and the soon-to-be-started Nava Kerala Sadas will help build the future of Kerala through people’s participation.

P.S. Supal, MLA, presided over the function, Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) chairman S. Jayamohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh, district panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) D. Jayaprasad and former Minister K. Raju also spoke on the occasion.

