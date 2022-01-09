Insurance cover for visitors to 60 ecotourism centres

Forest dept. ties up with United India Insurance Company

Tourists to the 60 ecotourism centres maintained by the Forest department will be covered by an insurance policy for the first time in the State.

The department recently entered into an agreement with United India Insurance Company Ltd., a public-sector undertaking, to finalise a policy that would provide insurance cover of ₹5 lakh for a person in the case of death and total permanent disability and ₹2.5 lakh for permanent partial disabilities.

While the annual premium has been fixed as ₹1.75 lakh, the maximum liability under the insurance policy is ₹2.5 crore. The insurance contract does not cover losses caused by communicable diseases or pandemic. Among other exclusions, the policy also does not cover liability for damage to property.

While the managements of certain wildlife sanctuaries and other ecotourism centres has extended insurance coverage separately for its visitors, the State has not had an all-encompassing policy for tourists.

Tourist-friendly State

“The initiative is expected to go a long way in boosting the State’s tourist-friendly image. Such an endeavour could be the first-of-its-kind in the country,” Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Pramod G. Krishnan said.

Idukki has the most number of ecotourism centres (11), including Periyar Tiger Reserve, Eravikulam National Park, Chinnar sanctuary and Thattekad bird sanctuary. The other popular tourist destinations include Neyyar, Ponmudi, Palaruvi, Thommankuthu, Athirappally, Silent Valley, Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, Aralam Wildlife Sactuary, Kakkayam and Soochipara.

Mr. Krishnan pointed out that the Forest department had been undertaking regular safety audits and carrying capacity assessments at each centre to ensure the safety of its visitors.