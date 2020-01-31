Insurance cover for schools’ ICT equipment

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has facilitated insurance protection for 4,40,976 ICT (information and communications technology) equipment at 14,693 government and aided schools where the Hi-Tech School and Hi-Tech Lab project are being implemented as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission. This is the highest insurance coverage of IT equipment in the country.

ICT equipment, including 1,14,858 laptops, 66,592 projectors, 4,714 DSLR cameras, 4,545 LED TVs, 4,720 full HD webcams, 23,104 projection screens, 41,878 HDMI cables, 40,614 faceplates, 41,789 ceiling mounting kits, 97,825 USB speakers, and 337 desktops benefited from the coverage.

For all equipment

Earlier, insurance protection was provided from February 24 last year for equipment arranged in classes 8 to 12 as part of the Hi-Tech School project.

With the latest initiative of KITE, all equipment deployed as part of the Hi-Tech Lab project in 9,941 primary schools in the State also get insurance protection, sources said.

KITE has roped in the United India Insurance Corporation for providing the insurance coverage for the equipment, which cost over ₹547 crore.

The equipment is covered against theft, fire, natural calamities (flood, earthquake, and so on). In the event of damage or loss of an equipment, a school has to inform the insurance company. In case of theft or burglary, a school has to report the matter to the insurance company along with the FIR received from the nearest police station.

Five-year warranty

Only damage or loss of equipment on the school premises is covered under the insurance package. Teachers have to be careful while carrying equipment, including laptops, outside the school premises.

They should obtain permission from the school authorities and abide by the prescribed rules, KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said.

KITE has facilitated a five-year warranty for all equipment provided to schools, besides putting up a web portal for complaint redressal. There is also a condition for levying penalty from suppliers of equipment if they fail to resolve complaints within the stipulated time.

With the introduction of insurance protection, schools now have the opportunity of utilising the ICT equipment to the optimum. The guidelines on the insurance protection are available on the KITE website www.kite.kerala.gov.in