Insurance cover for more crops soon

Coverage is extended to 27 crops now

Coverage is extended to 27 crops now

A decision on bringing more agricultural crops under insurance cover will be taken soon, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad said on Friday.

At present, coverage is extended to 27 crops.

Speaking after inaugurating the State-level Crop Insurance Day celebrations, Mr. Prasad said the government was taking efforts to extend insurance coverage to all farmers under the State Crop Insurance Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme.

Insurance coverage offers solace to farmers who often find themselves at the mercy of natural calamities and climate change events. The government had sanctioned ₹30 crore to farmers under insurance schemes last month, Mr. Prasad said.

Protecting agriculture and farmers is important for the welfare of future generations. In that sense, ‘Krishipath’ is more important that Agnipath, he said.

Mr. Prasad said the Njangalum Krishiyilekku scheme, under which households are encouraged to take up farming, has elicited an encouraging response across the State.

The ability to produce pesticide-free vegetables is key to building a healthy society, he added.

The Minister inaugurated a week-long campaign as part of the Crop Insurance Day celebrations by accepting an application for insurance coverage from Gopinathan Nair, a farmer.