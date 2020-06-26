Kerala

Insurance claim paid tokin of health worker

The dependents of a health worker who died in an accident while on COVID-19 duty have received ₹50 lakh as insurance payment, Health Minister K. K. Shylaja said here today.

Ms. Shylaja handed over the insurance certificate for ₹50 lakh to the son and daughter of S. Kumari, 46, who was an HMC staff attender (Grade-2) at the District Hospital, Nedumangad.

Ms. Kumari was killed in an accident on May 27 while she was on her way to the hospital for night duty at the isolation ward.

A staffer at the District Hospital since 2013, she had been assigned to the COVID OP and isolation ward in March.

