Instrumentation Ltd. hands over library kits to 20 govt. schools

October 27, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Instrumentation Ltd., Kanjikode, distributed The Hindu Special Publication library kits to 20 selected government high schools in the district on Friday as part of the Central public sector undertaking (PSU)’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

P.N. Unnikrishnan, personnel and administration deputy manager of Instrumentation Ltd, inaugurated the function held at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kanjikode. He also gave away the library kits at the function.

School Principal Shaji Samu presided over the function. The Hindu regional manager R. Deepu explained the school library kit programme offered by the newspaper. Vinod Kumar V., school’s Malayalam faculty member and library in-charge, welcomed the gathering.

School headmistress Preeja P.P., economics faculty member Smitha P.M., and Instrumentation Ltd personnel officer Vijaya Mohanan T. spoke.

