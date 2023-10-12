Institution’s wetland violation incites official action

October 12, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Kasaragod

The recently inaugurated Kuniya Group of Institutions in Kasaragod has found itself embroiled in a controversy following alleged transgressions concerning wetland preservation. Reports reveal that the institution, located in Kuniya, has in a clear breach of norms, allegedly filled a wetland to construct an access road.

The vigilant Kanhangad Sub-Collector, Sufiyan Ahmed, swiftly responded to the allegations by issuing a stop memo and instructing the village officer to furnish a comprehensive report on the matter. The institution’s audacity was laid bare as it was discovered that it had constructed the road over the wetland by depositing laterite soil. To add to the transgressions, the road was constructed even before the necessary permissions, which had been applied for, were granted.

Mr. Ahmed, speaking to The Hindu, emphasised the significance of the wetland and the clear violation of regulations. While the institution had indeed submitted an application to alter the wetland’s category to facilitate road construction, no such permissions had been granted at the time of the alleged violation. The land in question is situated in Periya village.

He further noted that previous knowledge of the issue existed, and there had been specific directives from the Additional District Magistrate to apply to the Sub-Collector and obtain permission before commencing the road construction. These directives seem to have been disregarded as the road was constructed in violation of established procedures.

Mr. Ahmed also expressed concern over potential lapses from the Village Officer’s side, who seemingly allowed this violation to transpire. A report addressing this negligence has been duly submitted to the Collector, and steps are expected to be taken to restore the affected land. Furthermore, the institution faces the prospect of penal action and legal prosecution.

In light of these developments, officials are also looking into potential land violations pertaining to the institution’s construction.

