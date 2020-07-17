Institutions promoting online skilling programmes

As institutionalised skill development programmes face disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, institutions are promoting online skilling programmes with the use of technology.

T. P. Ramakrishan, Minister for Excise, Labour and Skills, speaking in a recent webinar in connection with World Youth Skills Day, called upon skilling institutions across the State to facilitate appropriate opportunities for improving the employability of students and youth.

Satyajeet Rajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour and Skills Department, at the webinar suggested that online skilling programmes were effective for practical demonstration.

Skilling institutions should be given appropriate funding to tide over the crisis due to COVID-19. Uninterrupted connectivity and a standard syllabus for the skilling programmes with the use of technologies are required for an effective skilling process, noted education and career consultant T.P. Sethumadhavan.

“Courses which require a high level of skilling, can be reoriented in such a way that courses catering to the services sector can be given priority. The acceptability of online skilled workforce by potential employers needs to be augmented since placement is assumed as one of the major cardinals of skilling. It will be easy for the services sector courses to shift towards online platforms with the use of user-friendly online platforms,” he said.

Communication skill could be given priority during the COVID-19 period. Linguaskill of Cambridge English programme can be scaled up across the State among students of skilling institutions, industrial training departments and colleges. Synchronous and asynchronous modes can be used for an effective skilling process. Asynchronous parts can be implemented through recorded videos which facilitate students to recollect/reinforce their studies, Mr. Sethumadhavan noted.