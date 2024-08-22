Institute of Physics laurel for KU faculty

R. Jayakrishnan, Associate Professor in the Department of Physics in Kerala University, and Director of the Astronomical Observatory, has been awarded the status of a ‘Trusted Reviewer’ by the Institute of Physics (IoP).

The Institute of Physics is the professional body for Physics in the United Kingdom and Ireland and comprises 50,000 members from sectors such as academia, business, education and government. The ‘Trusted Reviewer’ status is reserved for the top 15% of reviewers who consistently demonstrate excellence in their work. Mr. Jayakrishnan was elected as a member of the Institute of Physics in 2016 in recognition of his academic pursuits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.