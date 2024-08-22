ADVERTISEMENT

Institute of Physics laurel for KU faculty

Published - August 22, 2024 11:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

R. Jayakrishnan

R. Jayakrishnan, Associate Professor in the Department of Physics in Kerala University, and Director of the Astronomical Observatory, has been awarded the status of a ‘Trusted Reviewer’ by the Institute of Physics (IoP).

The Institute of Physics is the professional body for Physics in the United Kingdom and Ireland and comprises 50,000 members from sectors such as academia, business, education and government. The ‘Trusted Reviewer’ status is reserved for the top 15% of reviewers who consistently demonstrate excellence in their work. Mr. Jayakrishnan was elected as a member of the Institute of Physics in 2016 in recognition of his academic pursuits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US