Institute of Physics laurel for KU faculty

R. Jayakrishnan, Associate Professor in the Department of Physics in Kerala University, and Director of the Astronomical Observatory, has been awarded the status of a ‘Trusted Reviewer’ by the Institute of Physics (IoP).

The Institute of Physics is the professional body for Physics in the United Kingdom and Ireland and comprises 50,000 members from sectors such as academia, business, education and government. The ‘Trusted Reviewer’ status is reserved for the top 15% of reviewers who consistently demonstrate excellence in their work. Mr. Jayakrishnan was elected as a member of the Institute of Physics in 2016 in recognition of his academic pursuits.