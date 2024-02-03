ADVERTISEMENT

Institute of Parliamentary Affairs to hold quiz, essay contests

February 03, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Parliamentary Affairs (INPA), functioning under the Department of Parliamentary Affairs of the State government, will organise quiz, essay and oratorical contests for higher education students at the Government Arts College, Thycaud, on February 10.

Those interested in participating in the competitions are required to submit their application, which are attested by the heads of their institution, to the e-mail address: fdsjinpa@gmail.com. The applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on February 7. Spot registration will not be permitted, INPA director general Biveesh U.C. said in an official release.

Further details can be obtained from the website: www.ipaffairs.org.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US