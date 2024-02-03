GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Institute of Parliamentary Affairs to hold quiz, essay contests

February 03, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Parliamentary Affairs (INPA), functioning under the Department of Parliamentary Affairs of the State government, will organise quiz, essay and oratorical contests for higher education students at the Government Arts College, Thycaud, on February 10.

Those interested in participating in the competitions are required to submit their application, which are attested by the heads of their institution, to the e-mail address: fdsjinpa@gmail.com. The applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on February 7. Spot registration will not be permitted, INPA director general Biveesh U.C. said in an official release.

Further details can be obtained from the website: www.ipaffairs.org.

