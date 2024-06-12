GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Institute of Palliative Medicine joins hands with Pallium India

Published - June 12, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM), Kozhikode, has joined hands with the Trivandrum Institute of Palliative Sciences (TIPS) under Pallium India, two major institutions in the State offering palliative care, to work in areas of mutual interest.

Community-based palliative care as a system has its roots in Kozhikode. A press release issued on Wednesday said that a memorandum of understanding had been signed for the purpose by Suresh Kumar, director, WHO Collaborating Centre for Building Country Capacity in Palliative Care and Long-term Care at the IPM, and Smriti Rana, director, WHO Collaborating Centre for Training and Policy on Access to Pain Relief, at TIPS. The mutual agreement is expected to enhance the development and integration of palliative care at various levels in the country, the release added.

