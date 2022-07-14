Institute of English marks 60th anniversary

Staff Reporter July 14, 2022 21:56 IST

Staff Reporter July 14, 2022 21:56 IST

First university dept. to be dedicated to the language in Kerala

First university dept. to be dedicated to the language in Kerala

Kerala University Pro-Vice Chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar inaugurated the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Institute of English, the first university department to be dedicated to the language in Kerala, on Thursday. Former Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and Central University of Kerala Jancy James delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Post Truth’. Former professor and head of the institute K. Radha also spoke on the occasion. At CMS College The institute was established at the CMS College in Kottayam on July 14, 1962, as a centre for developing the standard of English in the State. The centre was inaugurated by former President V.V. Giri. P.C. Joseph, the then principal of CMS College, was its first director. The institute was shifted to the main campus in Thiruvananthapuram in 1965.



Our code of editorial values