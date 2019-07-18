Institute impartial probe into stabbing: SHRC

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought an impartial and independent probe, either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a judicial commission, into the stabbing of a student by others at University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the alleged stocking of answer scripts of the University of Kerala at the students’ union office there.

Commission judicial member P. Mohanadas told the media here on Wednesday that government-level action was required to implement the Kerala High Court order that banned campus politics.

People with criminal background were reported to be scoring high marks in competitive exams and university answer scripts were reportedly being seized even from their houses, raising doubts about government support to their activities. “This calls for an investigation either by an independent agency such as the CBI or a judicial commission,” he said.

Report on Kallada

The commission also sought reports from the District Police Chief (Kozhikode city), State Transport Commissioner, and the owner of Kallada Travels on the alleged bid to assault a woman traveller in one of their buses in Kozhikode. Mr. Mohanadas directed the Kallada group to remove staff with criminal backgrounds from the buses run by it.

The commission directed the authorities at the Government Ganapat Model Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, to hand over the money raised for the kidney treatment of a girl student to her family members. A copy of the order was sent to the Deputy Director of Education, Kozhikode, too. This was based on a complaint filed by a resident of Beypore.