INSPIRE project to be launched in Space Park

The International Satellite Programme in Research and Education (INSPIRE) project will be implemented at Space Park Kerala here to provide training to universities and students in building satellites. This was disclosed at a panel session on ‘Space Technology Backbone for Science and Academics: INSPIRE Project’ here on Saturday, the final day of the international conclave on Space Technology, EDGE 2020.

At IIST now

INSPIRE aims at establishing a long-term academic programme for developing a constellation of small satellites and a global network of ground stations. Currently, INSPIRE is hosted at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST). In his inaugural address on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government planned to establish a world-class space technology ecosystem in the capital city.

The second edition of the event is tentatively scheduled in January 2021, Santhosh Kurup, Special Officer, Space Park, said.

Space Park signed Letters of Intent (LoIs) with the Laboratory for Atmospheric Space Physics (LASP), Colorado, and Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC), Austria, on Saturday.

Advantage India

Former Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) G. Madhavan Nair, addressing the conclave, said Gaganyaan would open up huge commercial opportunities in the space sector.