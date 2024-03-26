GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INSPIRE Awards-Manak State-level event on April 17

March 26, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The INSPIRE (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research) Awards-MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) State-level exhibition and competition, implemented by the Department of Science and Technology and the State’s General Education department, will be held on the Government Higher Secondary School, Medical College campus, Kozhikode, on April 17. Forty-three students selected from district-level contests will participate in the State-level event. They should report at the venue at 9.30 a.m. on April 17, a statement here on Tuesday said.

