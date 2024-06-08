GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inspections in plantations: 224 instances of law violations detected

Published - June 08, 2024 04:47 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour department has identified 224 violations during inspections carried out in plantations as part of ensuring the rights of plantation labourers. Inspections have been completed in 75 plantations, Labour Commissioner Arjun Pandian said on Friday. The inspections shed light on the pathetic conditions of ‘layams,’ paucity of medical facilities and exposed several other violations of labour laws, a statement said. The owners have been slapped with notices directing them to take corrective action within 15 days. The highest number of violations were detected in Idukki district, where 54 violations were detected in 25 inspections.

