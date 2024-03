March 09, 2024 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - Kozhikode

The district enforcement squad conducted lighting inspections at 13 establishments in the Kozhikode Corporation on Friday to check the use of single-use plastic products as part of the ‘Malinya Muktha Navakeralam’ campaign. A fine of ₹20,000 was levied, and notices were served on various establishments including auditoriums, bakeries, and textiles for use of banned plastic products and lack of source-level waste management and sewage treatment facilities.

