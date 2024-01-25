Inspections held in 791 food joints across the State by special task force

January 25, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A special task force of the Food Safety wing conducted inspections across the State on Wednesday to ensure that food business operators were affixing labels on take-away packets of food, indicating the date and time of preparation of the food and the best-before-consumption time.

In inspections conducted by 52 squads in 791 food joints across the State, notices imposing fine were issued to 114 food businesses for violating the rules guiding the safe packing of food. Another 44 food businesses were served rectification notices.

The Food Safety wing will take up adjudication procedures in the case of 120 food businesses for gross violation of the food safety and standards rules. Six food joints have been asked to shut shop.

Food Safety officials indicated that it was compulsory for all food businesses to affix labels on food parcels indicating the time of preparation of food and the duration within which it should be consumed, as a measure of food safety. The raids were conducted following widespread complaints that many food businesses were not complying with this requirement.

Food Safety officials indicated that it was also up to the consumers to be vigilant that they did not accept food parcels which did not carry the mandatory label indicating time of preparation and the best-before-consumption time, to ensure that the deterioration in the quality of food over time and potential microbial build-up did not lead to serious health issues.