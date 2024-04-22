ADVERTISEMENT

Inspections held at eateries in Idukki

April 22, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety wing conducted lightning inspections in resorts and eateries in Munnar, Chinnakanal and Mankulam on Monday as part of the department’s drive to ensure that tourists visiting these destinations are provided clean, safe-to-eat food.

The department launched the inspections in tourist destinations as tourist arrivals in these places have gone up because of the summer vacations

Inspections were held in 102 eateries and 17 were issued notices for violating FSAI norms. These eateries will be inspected by food safety officials after a week.

Other tourist destinations like Wayanad, Vagamon, Athirappilly will also be inspected in the coming days. Increased tourist arrivals in these places have led to increased sales of food items and this could lead to an erosion in quality, resulting in healthy hazards, food safety officials said. Hence food safety inspections will continue.

