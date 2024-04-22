GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Inspections held at eateries in Idukki

April 22, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety wing conducted lightning inspections in resorts and eateries in Munnar, Chinnakanal and Mankulam on Monday as part of the department’s drive to ensure that tourists visiting these destinations are provided clean, safe-to-eat food.

The department launched the inspections in tourist destinations as tourist arrivals in these places have gone up because of the summer vacations

Inspections were held in 102 eateries and 17 were issued notices for violating FSAI norms. These eateries will be inspected by food safety officials after a week.

Other tourist destinations like Wayanad, Vagamon, Athirappilly will also be inspected in the coming days. Increased tourist arrivals in these places have led to increased sales of food items and this could lead to an erosion in quality, resulting in healthy hazards, food safety officials said. Hence food safety inspections will continue.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.