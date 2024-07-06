Inspection reveals selected spot feasible for constructing Idukki’s irrigation museum

The Kerala government’s initiative to set up the State’s first irrigation museum at Cheruthoni in Idukki has reached a crucial point. An inspection held recently of the selected area has revealed that the spot is feasible for the museum.

According to officials, the museum will be set up at Alinchuvadu, near district headquarters, at Cheruthoni. The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has allotted 25 acres of land for the project. Officials said that a master plan and detailed project report for the initiative will soon be made. The State government has allotted ₹17 lakh for the survey and other works.

Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said that the museum will provide all details regarding the different irrigation systems of the State. “The project will be implemented through a build-operate-transfer (BOT) or private-public partnership (PPP) model. The irrigation museum will have a research centre, auditorium, food park, stay facility, and cultural centre,” he said.

Amusement park

The Minister, who is in charge of the district, added that a small, water-themed amusement park will be another attraction of the museum. “The government is expecting to complete the construction of the museum as soon as possible,” said Mr. Augustine.

“What was the irrigation system like in ancient times, modern systems, different technologies in irrigation systems, and so on, will be showcased in the museum. The museum will also have different irrigation models of Kerala, such as those of all the major dams, including the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams, as well as a model of the Moolamattom powerhouse,” said Riyaz K. Basheer, Assistant Professor, Centre for Management Development.

“The museum’s construction will be done in a nature-friendly manner. This unique institution will surely pique the interest of those fascinated with Kerala’s rich history and culture,” said Mr. Basheer.

DTPC secretary Jitheesh Jose said that the institution owns 106 acres of land in Cheruthoni and is planning to develop the area into a major tourism hub in the State. “The irrigation museum will be another tourist attraction in Cheruthoni. The heritage museum and Yathri Nivas were already set up near the district headquarters. The traffic issue here was resolved after a bridge was constructed across the Periyar in Cheruthoni. Cheruthoni will be projected as a stopover destination for tourists visiting places such as Thekkady, Munnar, and Wagamon. The DTPC plans to develop Cheruthoni as another Wagamon model tourism destination,” said Mr. Jose.

