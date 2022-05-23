Inspection of second track in Kottayam over

With works over between Ettumanur and Chingavanom, second track may be opened on May 28

Test run of a train being conducted through the newly laid track in Kottayam on Monday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The interminable hold up of trains between Ettumanur and Chingavanom will soon be a thing of the past with Railways expected to open its second track along the route on May 28.

Abhay Kumar Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety, on Monday conducted the mandatory safety inspection and speed trails along the newly laid track.

The inspection, which began from the Parolikkal rail crossing near Ettumanur by 8.30 a.m., concluded by evening.

Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, said the commissioner was expected to accord his approval for the track by Tuesday. “This will be followed by the linking of signals and electrical connections at Ettumanur and Kottayam,” he said.

The opening of the new tracks marks the completion of doubling works along the 115-km Ernakulam- Kottayam- Kayamkulam section. “It will raise the operational efficiency of trains in the State and bring down traffic allowance in the railway time table. The completion of track doubling is also crucial in introducing new trains along the section and inclusion of Kottayam into the suburban network of Ernakulam,” said Mr. Chazhikadan.

Meanwhile, Railways have also accorded approval to a proposal by the MP to construct a foot overbridge connecting platforms two, three, four, and five at Kottayam station.