Inspection of PWD roadworks begins in Kerala today

Road repair works gained pace in Kochi when rains took a break. A scene from Panampilly Nagar. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Public Works department (PWD) road works under the running contract system will be inspected in the State from Tuesday. The progress of the work being implemented in all 14 districts in the State as per the first and second running contracts will be reviewed and recorded. Strict action will be taken against those who fail in the work, warned Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

The inspection will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts in the first phase on Tuesday. It will be led by a team consisting of four IAS officers, eight chief engineers, superintending engineers, and executive engineers under the direct control of the PWD Minister.

Each work will be subjected to inspection along with its measurement book. In Thiruvananthapuram, work on 1,525 km road is under progress at an estimated cost of ₹44.20 crore. In Idukki, works on 2,330 km road worth ₹73.57 crore and in Ernakulam, works on 2,649 km road worth Rs 68.24 crore are under way. Inspection will be conducted in other districts in the following days, said a statement from the office of the Minister.