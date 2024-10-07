Inspection of major accident hazard installations at a standstill in Kerala

Inspection of industrial units under the category of major accident hazard installations (MAHI), including LPG and ammonia storage facilities, by a specialised team of chemical engineers and others with expertise in relevant fields is learnt to be at a standstill in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There have been no priority inspections, as they are called, during the current year,” sources said on Monday pointing out that the inspections were to be carried out at least once a year considering priority to ensure safety.

The matter assumes significance in the light of a boiler blast in the Edayar industrial area on the night of Saturday. One person from Odisha died and three others sustained injuries in the accident at a factory engaged in extracting animal fat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said around 36 such installations in the State fell under the MAHI category. They were to be inspected by a team consisting of a senior chemical engineer, who served as the technical officer, a chemical engineer from the Industrial Hygiene Laboratory in Kollam, and the regional joint directors of the Factories and Boilers department, sources added.

The inspections are elaborate and extensive. The team of experts meets trade union representatives as well as delegations of officials and safety committee in the industrial installations. The meeting with these stakeholders is to elicit their views on the safety situation.

Sources said such stringent norms were introduced after the massive gas leak that led to a large number of deaths and maiming of people in Bhopal in 1984. The inspections were launched in the State in 1989 in keeping with the Central government norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.