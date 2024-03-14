ADVERTISEMENT

Inspection identifies air leak in 1,366 KSRTC buses

March 14, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Complaints in 819 buses rectified, while the rest will be resolved before March 31

The Hindu Bureau

An inspection carried out on the buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has detected different levels of air leak during the operation of their brakes and pneumatic doors.

Out of the 5,576 buses inspected, different types of mechanical faults related to air leak were detected in 1,366 buses. Out of these, the complaints in 819 buses were rectified, while the rest would be resolved before March 31, said a statement issued from the office of Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar here on Thursday.

An electrical inspection was also carried out on all the buses. This followed an instruction issued by the Minister following a fire in the vestibule bus of the KSRTC at Kayamkulam on February 23. Forty-four people, including 42 passengers and two crew, had a miraculous escape after the bus caught fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US