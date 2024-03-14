GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inspection identifies air leak in 1,366 KSRTC buses

Complaints in 819 buses rectified, while the rest will be resolved before March 31

March 14, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An inspection carried out on the buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has detected different levels of air leak during the operation of their brakes and pneumatic doors.

Out of the 5,576 buses inspected, different types of mechanical faults related to air leak were detected in 1,366 buses. Out of these, the complaints in 819 buses were rectified, while the rest would be resolved before March 31, said a statement issued from the office of Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar here on Thursday.

An electrical inspection was also carried out on all the buses. This followed an instruction issued by the Minister following a fire in the vestibule bus of the KSRTC at Kayamkulam on February 23. Forty-four people, including 42 passengers and two crew, had a miraculous escape after the bus caught fire.

