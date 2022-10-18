Insisting on halting port work not a reasonable demand, says CM

Opposition steps up its support for the protest, asks if CM’s unwillingness to negotiate with the protesters was because he was afraid of Adani

The State government has reached a consensus on six out of seven demands raised by the Vizhinjam protestors in the conciliatory meetings convened in connection with the issue, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Replying to a question on the long-drawn strike of the fishermen against the Vizhinjam port at a media briefing here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said despite the State government’s willingness to agree to the majority of the demands raised by them, the protesters walked out of negotiating table insisting that the port construction should be stopped. This could not be agreed upon, he said, refusing to comment further on the subject. According to him, it was not a reasonable stand adopted by the protesters.

Holding the State government responsible for the current impasse, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheeshan on Tuesday said Chief Minister who took an adamant stand that he would not talk to the protesters had to be blamed for the capital city coming to a standstill following the Vizhinjam strike on Monday.

Wondering if the CM’s unwillingness to negotiate with the protesters was because he was afraid of Adani, Mr. Satheeshan said the strike was mainly related to the rehabilitation of affected families. What would the CM lose if he talked to the protesters, Mr. Satheeshan wondered. People who lost their homes and land due to port-induced coastal erosion should be rehabilitated. During the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government, a project worth ₹471 crore was prepared for their rehabilitation.

But not a single rupee had been spent on it. Instead, along with Adani, the government was taking the stand that coastal erosion was not caused by port construction. Extending the support of the UDF to the strike, Mr. Satheeshan said the government should take the lead to end the strike.