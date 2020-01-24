Insist on lighter school bags: HC tells govts.

The High Court has directed the Union and State governments and all educational authorities, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), to ensure that orders passed by governments and the CBSE on reducing the weight of school bags be implemented in all schools.

It further directed that periodic inspections be carried out in schools, with or without notice, so that the orders are abided by.

The directive was issued by a Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Mani Kumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly. The court passed the directive on a writ filed by Johny Cyriac, a Kochi-based doctor.

Fatigue and pain

Referring to scientific studies, he cited fatigue, muscle strain, back pain, distortion of the spine’s natural curves, rounding of the shoulders, poor body posture and short attention spans as among the effects of heavy school bags.

It also causes cervical and lumber pain during later years. He said the weight of school bags would be ideal if it is less than 10% of a child’s body weight. States like Telangana and Maharashtra had successfully reduced the weight of school bags.

Students should be encouraged to repack their bags every day and avoid carrying unnecessary articles and books. Schools should ensure adequate supply of safe drinking water so that students need not bring water bottles. The Principal and teachers too could consume this water and regular quality checks must be done.

CBSE circular

A CBSE circular had said that schools must design weekly timetable in such a way that minimum number of books are required each day. Assignments can be completed during school hours itself under teachers’ supervision. They should not be prescribed as homework as it leads adding weight to bags.