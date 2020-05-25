Insist on institutional quarantine for expats: IMA

Alarmed by the exponential increase in COVID-19 cases in the State since past two weeks when expatriates and non-resident Keralites began arriving to the State, and the increasing number of cases with no known sources popping up in the community, Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to the government that unless the arrival of expatriates is managed in a more rational and scientific manner, Kerala could very well lose the battle against the virus.

IMA has also expressed concern over the fact that an increasing number of healthcare workers are getting infected while on duty and that in most cases the source of infection is unknown. It demanded that the infection control practices be revamped and that the quality of PPE kits should be ensured.

IMA, in a recommendation to the government, said that expatriates should be brought back strictly on priority basis and rather than home quarantine, the government should insist on institutional quarantine for all of them before they could be allowed home quarantine.

Violation

It pointed out that home quarantine was not working well and that the innumerable cases of violation of home quarantine and the increasing number of cases in all districts due to “contact” should be read together.

IMA also pointed that the number of diagnostic tests conducted in the State was inadequate and that it was time private hospitals and labs were given permission to have testing facilities. While the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the public sector were managing the situation now, it was pretty evident that soon the patient load would go up, demanding that the private sector also step in to manage the crisis.

In such a situation, it was imperative that private health facilities were equipped and the staff trained to manage the situation.

No sharing

While Kerala had an admirable patient recovery rate and low case fatality, no details regarding the symptomatology, clinical progression of the disease or patient details had been shared with the medical community, IMA said.

This was important as all doctors had to be exposed to the manner in which COVID patients had to be managed. IMA said that despite several discussions, the government was yet to accede to their requests.

It suggested that there be more opportunities for the medical fraternity, especially those from the private sector, to interact with the expert committee guiding the government during the pandemic.