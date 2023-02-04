ADVERTISEMENT

Insight Award for Madhu Ambat

February 04, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Cinematographer Madhu Ambat

The Insight Creative Group here has chosen cinematographer Madhu Ambat for the eighth Insight Award considering his comprehensive contributions to the film industry.

The award comprising a plaque, a citation and a cash prize of ₹ 25,000 will be given away at the closing session of the sixth K.R. Mohanan Memorial International Documentary Festival to be held at Palghat Lions School, Palakkad, on February 19.

A jury comprising film director M.P. Sukumaran Nair, film critic C.S. Venkiteswaran, and Insight general secretary Methil Komalankutty, selected Mr. Ambat for the award considering “his historic and seminal contributions to Indian cinema”.

Those who received the earlier editions of the Insight Award were Jayapala Menon, K.S. Sethumadhavan, K.P. Kumaran, T. Krishnanunni, K.P. Shashi, Vasanti Sankaranarayanan, and V. Venugopal.

