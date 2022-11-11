INS Tarangini celebrates silver jubilee

The Hindu Bureau  KOCHI 
November 11, 2022 18:16 IST

INS Tarangini

INS Tarangini, the first sail training ship of the Indian Navy turned 25 on Friday.  

The ship, a ‘Three Masted Barque‘ built in Goa Shipyard Ltd, was commissioned on November 11, 1997. She has steamed over 27,000 nautical miles and undertaken circumnavigation in 2003-04 and five Lokayans in 2005, 2007, 2015, 2018 and 2022. Part of the first Training Squadron at the Southern Naval Command, she has been at the forefront providing first-hand experience of life onboard a sail ship to budding naval officers.

