INS Tarangini accorded a warm welcome by Royal Saudi Naval Forces in Jeddah

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 16, 2022 23:34 IST

INS Tarangini, the sail-training ship of Indian Navy, made a port call at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. The ship, which has been deployed from Kochi as part of Lokayan 22, was accorded a warm welcome by Royal Saudi Naval Forces personnel and officials from Indian Consulate, Jeddah.

Interactions with personnel of Royal Saudi Navy, ship visit of school children and members from the Indian community are scheduled. The ship will also remain open for visitors to highlight various nuances of sail training in the Indian Navy, says a Navy release.

