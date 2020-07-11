Inquiry will be held into fake degree certificate submitted by Swapna Suresh: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said an inquiry will be held into the complaint on the alleged fake degree certificate submitted by Swapna Suresh, a key woman accused in the gold smuggling case, for securing appointment in a government project under the state IT department.

“Police has received the complaint.That will be probed,” Vijayan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

The woman, who is the second accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, had allegedly submitted a fake BCom certificate for getting appointment in the Space park here which is under the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL).

“it is natural that an inquiry will be held and police will take steps for that,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The woman, who is a former employee of the UAE consulatehere, is among the four accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage which arrived at the International airport in Thiruvananthapuram.

Complaints have been filed in some police stations against the woman for submitting the fake degree certificate.

The BJP has also submitted a complaint to the DGP in this regard.