Inquiry will be held into fake degree certificate submitted by Swapna Suresh: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said an inquiry will be held into the complaint on the alleged fake degree certificate submitted by Swapna Suresh, a key woman accused in the gold smuggling case, for securing appointment in a government project under the state IT department.
“Police has received the complaint.That will be probed,” Vijayan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.
The woman, who is the second accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, had allegedly submitted a fake BCom certificate for getting appointment in the Space park here which is under the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL).
“it is natural that an inquiry will be held and police will take steps for that,” Mr. Vijayan said.
The woman, who is a former employee of the UAE consulatehere, is among the four accused booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage which arrived at the International airport in Thiruvananthapuram.
Complaints have been filed in some police stations against the woman for submitting the fake degree certificate.
The BJP has also submitted a complaint to the DGP in this regard.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath